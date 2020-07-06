Tipp campsite reports huge increase in booking inquiries

A campsite owner in Tipperary is still unsure if he will open this year.

Con Traas and his family run the Apple Farm on the N24 between Cahir and Clonmel.

Campsites have been allowed to reopen since last week as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

However the Apple Farm has decided to carry out renovations including easy clean floors toilet and shower blocks along with contactless wash hand basins.

“We’re trying to make it as safe as possible so that if we do reopen it will be easy for us to manage. We’ve only just started that work a week or two ago and it’s going to be a few more weeks before we have that done which means if we were to open it would probably be August or September.

“Whether we will be able to reopen then really depends on how things are going in the country in general – if they’re going as well as now or better, as in lower numbers, I’d feel comfortable to open. If not, if we start to see numbers going up again, I don’t think I’ll be reopening.”