Tipp businesses urged to be Brexit ready

Tipperary businesses are being urged to continue to use the services available to them to prepare for Brexit.

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy says if the UK does leave the European Union it will impact badly on Irish businesses no matter what deal is reached.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Councillor Murphy – who is also Head of the Irish Delegation to the EU Committee of the Regions – said businesses in the Premier County need to be as prepared as possible for Brexit.



