Tipp businesses and individuals tricked out of tens of thousands of euro

Businesses and individuals across Tipperary have been tricked out of tens of thousands of euro.

That’s according to local Gardaí as a conference on fraud and cyber crime was delivered in Clonmel today.

The risk of it happening is low, but the consequences when it does are high.

That’s the message that was delivered today at An Garda Síochána’s Fraud and Cybercrime Prevention Conference in the Clonmel Park Hotel by Detective Inspector Mel Smyth from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

He told Tipp FM, for these crimes to happen, the victim is always asked to do something.

In one instance in Tipperary, false account details were given to a business man and he ended up paying the fraudster €50,000.

A number of other cases locally have seen ordinary people also duped out of significant sums.

Two people were recently arrested and prosecuted for invoice-redirection fraud.

Around 100 people turned out for the talk and Gardaí say they hope it will help them fight these crimes.