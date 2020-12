“Mayo will have to do their homework on Tipperary” according to manager David Power.

The sides meet on Sunday at half-past-3 in the All Ireland semi-final.

The Premier are unbeaten since the return to play, with five wins from five games.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Power believes that Tipperary play football the right way…

