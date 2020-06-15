Tipp Black Lives Matter activist speaks out

An activist with Black Lives Matter Tipperary has spoken out on her experience of racism in the country.

Suzy Alim was one of about 200 people who attended a solidarity protest in Clonmel on Saturday as part of a global campaign for action in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in the US.

Suzy has Romanian, African and Muslim heritage, and she says the protest has offered her an opportunity to speak out about the abuse directed towards her.

“I’ve been living here for around seven years and – not in school particularly – but outside of school I’ve just been so scared to share my culture and religion when I should be proud about it.”

“But this has given me a good confidence because a lot of people were there to show respect and show that they cared.”