Tipp to benefit from major sports investment

Over €550,000 in funding has been allocated to the Regional Sports Campus in Thurles in a major boost for Tipperary.

It’s one of seven to be allocated funding under the new Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

This is part of an overall €18.7 million project between Tipperary County Council, Tennis Ireland, Tipperary GAA and LIT.

Deputy Alan Kelly welcomes this boost and told Tipp FM news he had been working on this project for some time and it’s great to have this outcome.

Mayor of Clonmel Councillor Garrett Ahearn says this investment is a very important step forward for the growth of Thurles.