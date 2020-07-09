Tipp band marks Bloody Sunday centenary with rendition of ‘The Ballad of Michael Hogan’

The centenary of Bloody Sunday has been marked with a new recording of ‘The Ballad of Michael Hogan’.

The song and accompanying video were released last night by The Rebel Hearts from Tipperary.

Paudie Coen says it’s their way of remembering Michael Hogan who was killed in Croke Park 100 years ago this November during Bloody Sunday.

He says the idea sprouted while watching a Derek Warfield concert with his father in Cashel 10 or 15 years ago:

“Just before the end of the concert John Hassett, a famous historian from Moycarkey but residing in Boherlahan who has since passed away last year, he stood up at the end of the show and said ‘will you play The Ballad of Michael Hogan?’ At that stage I hadn’t heard of it.

“I was intrigued by it so I did some research on it. Myself and my Dad talked about it for years and then he said to me that this year would be the time to release it. So that’s the background to it.”