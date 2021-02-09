Tipp Athlete Takes Up Prestigious Scholarship in America

Newport athlete Aimee Hayde has taken up a scholarship offer at the prestigious Notre Dame University in America.

The 17-year-old, who represents Newport Athletic Club, is one of Ireland’s most promising young talents in the 800 and 1,500 metres, and reached the final of the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2019.

She has been added to the women’s roster for the 2021 class at Notre Dame University in Indiana, where teams perform under the nickname ‘The Fighting Irish’.

She’s become the second Tipperary athletic prospect to take up a US scholarship, with hammer thrower Seán Mockler from Two Mile Borris heading to Indiana University later this year.