Concern has been expressed that numerous Tipperary townlands have been excluded from the Areas of Natural Constraint scheme this year.

The ANC scheme identifies townlands that are considered to be constrained under a range of biophysical criteria decided at EU level.

It’s had some changes since last year with 79 townlands removed in the Premier County and 283 added.

Coolbawn based Councillor Joe Hannigan says some of the areas removed are definitely deserving of the scheme.