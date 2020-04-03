Time for submissions on planning applications extended

A Tipperary TD has suggested that planning applications should be suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne says communities are not in a position to meet during the current crisis to discuss any objections to plans submitted to the local authority.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy agrees to an extent but says steps have been taken the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government with the timelines for submissions extended from 2 to 5 weeks giving people more time to express any concerns.