Arrabawn recorded an all-time high in milk processed through its processing plants last year.

The co-op’s 2019 accounts show that over 422 million litres passed through their plants in Nenagh and Kilconnell, Co Galway, last year – an eight percent increase on 2018.

Arrabawn CEO, Conor Ryan, says the co-op is “well set for future growth ahead” after a €50m programme of investment over the last three years.

Turnover for the year was €265.5m, while the operating profit was just €1.04m.