32 members of a Tipperary hardware store syndicate which scooped a 17 million euro Euromillions jackpot will collect their winnings today.

Lotto staff will form a guard of honour to lead the employees of Stakelum’s Hardware Store in Thurles, into National Lottery HQ when they arrive.

Each member of the syndicate will get about 540,000 euro.

Miriam Donohoe from the National Lottery is urging them to enjoy the money but to be savvy with it.