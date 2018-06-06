Thurles Stakelums syndicate celebrate €17m lotto win

A syndicate of 32 people from a hardware shop in Tipperary has confirmed they are the winners of last nights 17 million Euromillions lotto jackpot.
70 people in total work in Stakelums Home and Hardware in Thurles.
A representative from the group made contact with the National Lottery last night.
They hope to collect their winnings next week.
Miriam Donohue from the National Lottery says it will take a few days before their winnings are ready to collect.
These people on the streets of Thurles gave their opinion on the life changing win to Tipp FM’s Sarah O’Dwyer