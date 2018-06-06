Thurles Stakelums syndicate celebrate €17m lotto win



A syndicate of 32 people from a hardware shop in Tipperary has confirmed they are the winners of last nights 17 million Euromillions lotto jackpot.

70 people in total work in Stakelums Home and Hardware in Thurles.

A representative from the group made contact with the National Lottery last night.

They hope to collect their winnings next week.

Miriam Donohue from the National Lottery says it will take a few days before their winnings are ready to collect.

These people on the streets of Thurles gave their opinion on the life changing win to Tipp FM’s Sarah O’Dwyer