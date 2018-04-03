Thurles road works finally commence

The long awaited works on the Slievenamon road in Thurles have gotten underway today.

It comes just as the Suir Bridge project in the town is completed – however, motorists and business owners are now facing further disruption due to the new works.

The project, which is due to take 7 weeks, is starting at Dunnes roundabout and stretching out as far as Rosemount – with a stop go system in place.

Thurles Councillor David Doran says while the works are necessary – the disruption highlights another issue.