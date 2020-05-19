Thurles residents highlight key issues for town

Empty shops, too much traffic and a lack of job opportunities are the three primary issues of concern to people in Thurles.

The feedback was offered by nearly 700 residents as part of the Town Centre Renewal Strategy.

The Strategy, which has been commissioned by Tipperary County Council, aims to create a vibrant and thriving Thurles town centre by working with environmental consultancy LUC.

Earlier this year, it launched an on-line questionnaire to gather feedback as part of the research phase of the project, eventually receiving nearly 700 submissions.

The three key issues of concern are empty shops, job shortages and traffic, with 78 percent of respondents saying they use cars to access the town.

67 percent said they were proud to live in the town, and wanted to see a greater sense of community, more plants and wildlife and more opportunities for outdoor exercise.

Further stages of community engagement within the project had been due to get underway this month, but have been put on hold due to the delays brought on by the pandemic.