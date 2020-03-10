Thurles parade chairman welcomes clarity on St Patrick’s Day parades

The Chair of the Thurles Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee says he’s “delighted” that clarity has been offered over the running of such events.

Johnny Kinahan has been responding to the Government announcement that festivities across the country are being cancelled as part of measures to combat Coronavirus.

The Government has also announced a package of €3 billion to support the HSE, workers who have to take sick leave and businesses hit by the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Kinahan believes that cancelling the parades is a “responsible decision”.