Thurles Leisure Centre is to re-open at the end of the month

The facility had cited funding difficulties as the reason for not reopening when restrictions surrounding Covid-19 were eased.

Local Councillor Jim Ryan says its good news for both staff and members alike.

However he says such a situation can’t be allowed to happen again.

“I’d like to compliment the board and everybody involved in making this happen. Obviously we had the bad news earlier this year that the swimming pool was under severe financial stress which meant it could not open when it was supposed to.”

“So I just want to say that it’s up to the government in the future to ensure that leisure centres like Thurles are properly funded and that this will never happen again.”