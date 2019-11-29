Thurles housing development opened

A sheltered housing development in Thurles was officially opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today.

Based on the former Christian Brothers monastery site, Monastery Close consists of 34 one and two bed units that offer alternative accommodation to the elderly, those with disabilities and those at risk of homelessness.

The development was delivered by Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association in conjunction with Tipperary County Council under the Governments Rebuilding Ireland programme.

Speaking at the official opening of Monastery Close Independent TD Michael Lowry said it has been especially beneficial for the elderly



Resident of Monastery Close Kate Gannon said she feels safe here.

And Tom McGrath of Thurles Lions Trust Housing Committee said it’s the first of many similar projects hoped for across Tipperary.