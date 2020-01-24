Thurles to host War of Independence Commemoration event

A War of Independence Commemoration event will be held this weekend in Thurles to remember those from Mid Tipp who were involved.

It’s being organised by Jim Ryan whose grandfather Michael Ryan of Fenor was part of the 2nd Tipperary Brigade while his Grand-Uncle Jim Ryan from Loughmore played for Tipp on Bloody Sunday.

It’s in addition to the annual Easter Commemoration which has been held in the town for the last 15 years.

Councillor Ryan says he decided to organise Sunday’s commemoration in reaction to recent government plans to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary.

The commemoration takes place at 1.30 on Sunday at St Mary’s Garden of Remembrance in Thurles.