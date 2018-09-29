Thurles to host Tipperary Women’s Mini Marathon

Around 600 runners will take to the streets of Thurles tomorrow for the annual Tipperary Women’s Mini Marathon.

Now in its 9th year the 10 kilometre run will start and finish at L.I.T Thurles with competitors setting off at 11am.

Race numbers and t-shirts can be collected from LIT Thurles between 10am and 2pm today and from 8 to 9.30 tomorrow morning.

A number of traffic restrictions will be in place for the mini marathon, particularly around the LIT on the Nenagh road.

The Jimmy Doyle Bridge from Cluain Glass to the LIT roundabout will be closed to traffic from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.