Thurles is being given a new lease of life

New signage for the mid Tipp town has been unveiled to local Councillors who will meet this evening to formally approve the project.

The consultation process for the redesign of a logo and signing for Thurles has been ongoing over the past year.

The proposed re-branding was revealed by Caroline Nesbitt of “Designedly” at the recent Municipal District Council meeting.

Councillor Jim Ryan feels it’s a step in the right direction.

The design features ash leaves with symbols highlighting different facets of the town including sport, culture, education and enterprise.

Councillor Sean Ryan says Thurles is badly in need of re-branding.

As well as the ash leaves the new signage will also include the phrase “Dwell Awhile”.

Councillor John Hogan was keen to point out how the project was being funded.