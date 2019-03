Thurles town centre will see a boost as plans get underway to move the Farmer’s Market.

A 10,000 euro grant was approved by the Thurles/Templemore Municipal District to upgrade the barn building in the Newtown Park at The Source.

Mary Immaculate College has also granted access into their car-park which will allow for more parking at this location.

Councillor Seamus Hanafin says it is great to see the college engaging with the local community.