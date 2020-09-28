Thurles family may have to leave Ireland

A campaign has begun to try and prevent a family in Tipperary from having to leave the country.

An open letter has been penned by former Thurles CBS student, Muhammad Aqeel, who says his future hangs in the balance.

Muhammad is a recent graduate of the local secondary school where he achieved 613 points in his Leaving Certificate just weeks ago.

He has also been offered the chance to study dentistry at UCC.

However, he and his family’s visa applications have been refused on a number of occasions now due to paperwork issues.

They arrived in Thurles from Pakistan in 2015, where the young man says his parents had hoped to give him and his siblings a better life than they had.

His letter says they have now just about run out of options in terms of their visa, after the latest refusal letter arrived on the 23rd of this month.

Muhammad, with the support of his former school, are now calling for support to try and have the refusal overturned.

Without the visa he will be unable to study dentistry and his brother, who has graduated from LIT, will not be able to work.