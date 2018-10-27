Thurles event discusses difficulties in farming

A major debate aimed at attracting more young people in to farming will take place in Tipperary today.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan will be in attendance at L.I.T. Thurles where difficulties in the sector will be discussed.

A large section of the debate, hosted by Macra Na Feirme, will focus on the potential difficulties for farmers arising from Brexit.

Gerry Kiely, Head of Representation for the EU in Ireland, says Commissioner Hogan will cover a broad range of topics.

The talk will be held in LIT, Thurles, today at 2:00pm.