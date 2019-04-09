Thurles dumping concerns highlighted

Dumping in a housing estate in Thurles is said to have gotten out of hand.

That’s the view of Councillor Jim Ryan, who highlighted the issue of Stradavoher Court at yesterday’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

The estate, located beside the Revenue Offices in the own, has been over run with rubbish bags and abandoned furniture.

Businesses in the area are concerned about the possibility of rats in the area, while birds and dogs have ripped some bin bags resulting in rubbish pouring out on to the street.

Cllr Ryan says there should be communal facilities in place.