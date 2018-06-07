Thurles deemed the luckiest town in Ireland following Lotto win

Thurles is buzzing with the news that it’s one of the luckiest towns in Ireland.

32 staff members at Stakelums Home and Hardware have won their share of 17.4 million euro in the Euromillion jackpot.

Eason’s in Thurles Shopping Centre is where the winning ticket was sold, and it’s the second winning lottery ticket sold in 8 months at the store.

7.5 million euro was won in the National Lottery there last October.

Tom O’ Toole, owner of Easons at Thurles Shopping Centre says it’s fantastic news for the local area…