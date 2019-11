The pedestrian who died in yesterday’s single vehicle collision in Thurles has been named as 35-year-old Wayne Moylan of 27 College Green, Thurles.

The incident occurred on the road between Turtulla Cross and Pouldine Cross shortly after 3am Tuesday morning.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Mr Moylan’s death brings to 13 the number of people killed on Tipperary’s roads this year.