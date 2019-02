A Thurles representative is urging Tipperary County Council to purchase the Black Castle in the Mid Tipp Town.

The historic site, just off Liberty Square has recently been listed as for sale.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan felt that it would be a worthy investment to purchase the castle and redevelop it in tandem with the regeneration of the town centre.

Councillor Ryan explains that the region’s tourism would benefit from exploiting the site’s history.