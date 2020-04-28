Thurles bookshop owner hopeful they might be able to reopen soon

A local book shop owner is hopeful of some easing of Covid-19 restrictions next week to allow his business to reopen its doors.

John Butler of The Bookworm in Thurles, has been continuing to take orders in recent weeks, but has had to close doors to customers as part of containment measures.

An Post linked up with independent book sellers last week to announce a special €2.95 delivery fee for any order up to 10 kilos.

John says that has made a big difference, and is hopeful that they can allow customers back in next week:

“At the moment obviously our doors are closed. We are doing online and email orders and phone orders and that, for delivery.

“But the hope is that we may be allowed to open with social distancing enforced and obviously cleaning schedules and all that kind of thing.

“It’s still all very much dependent on what the government say in the next week or so.”