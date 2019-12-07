Three Tipperary towns to get high-speed broadband

Three towns across Tipperary are among the 35 areas to get high-speed internet under the National Broadband Plan.

The network points are set to be installed by the end of 2021.

There will be three hubs in the Premier county – in Clonmel, Roscrea and Tipperary town.

Rural areas around Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny, and near Carragaline in Co. Cork will be the first to get connected.

Once the network hubs are installed, they will provide a high-speed connection to homes and businesses within a radius of 30 kilometres.