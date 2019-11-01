Three Tipperary TD’s tied to fobgate

Three Tipperary TD’s are among those found to have checked into Leinster House but didn’t vote in the chamber.

TD’s record their attendance using an electronic fob to claim expenses under the Travel an Accommodation Allowance Scheme which costs the taxpayer €2.9 million a year.

It has been found that some TD’s record their attendances in Leinster House for expenses purposes on voting days but fail to take part in any Dáil votes.

Between March 2016 and July 2019 Michael Lowry checked in to Leinster House but failed to vote on 55 days, Alan Kelly was recorded as being present but missed 49 days while Jackie Cahill failed to vote on 31 days.

During the period from March 2016 and end of 2018 Michael Lowry claimed TAA expenses of €85,388, Alan Kelly claimed €80,444 and Jackie Cahill recorded expenses of €85,388.

Expenses claimed under the TAA scheme are not audited and the allowance given is decided depending on the distance a TD has to travel from their place of residence to Leinster House.