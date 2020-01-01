Three Tipperary New Year’s Day babies welcomed into the world

Three Tipperary babies were among the first babies in Ireland to be born this year.

Two babies were born in South Tipperary General – a boy at six minutes to 1am and a girl at 3.30am.

Tina O’Meara and her partner Paddy Barrett welcomed little Michael Joseph into the world just before 1am and Tina spoke to Tipp FM News earlier about the baby’s weight and how they are.

Three babies were born in University Maternity Hospital Limerick – a boy just after a quarter to one in the morning, a girl at 4.33am and another girl at 6.41am.

Ashley Barron and her partner MJ Buckley live in Limerick Junction and they welcomed a little girl into the world weighing 6lbs 3 oz at 4.33am.

The delighted mother spoke to us this morning.

Ireland’s first baby of 2020 was born in the Rotunda 12 minutes after midnight – a baby girl weighing just over 7lbs.