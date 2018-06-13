Three Tipp people appear on latest tax defaulter list

Three Tipperary people appear on the latest list of tax defaulters published by the Revenue Commissioners.

Between them they accrued tax, interest and penalties totalling over €400,000.

In the first three months of the year more than €115 million was recouped by Revenue in taxes, interest and penalties.

The list of tax defaulters for the first quarter includes three significant cases in the Premier County.

Animal bedding supplier John O’Leary with an address at Scartnaglorane, Tincurry, Cahir was found to owe to almost €143,000 for non-declaration of Capital Gains Tax – when interest and penalties were added the total amount owed to Revenue was €290,563. As of March 31st last €260,000 of this was still unpaid.

Thomas Darcy of Tombricane, Borrisokane settled a case for under declaration of Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax. The total bill facing the farmer and meat wholesaler was for €85,000.

Tarmacadam contractor and farmer Keith Naylor of Derry, Rathcabbin paid nearly €38,000 to Revenue for under-declaration of Income Tax.

6 Tipperary individuals also appear on the list for offences such as failing to lodge income tax returns, misuse of marked mineral oil, cigarette smuggling and the illegal selling of cigarettes.

They were given fines ranging from €1,250 to €5,000.