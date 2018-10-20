Thousands March4Tipp

Organisers say around 5,000 people took to the streets of Tipperary Town this afternoon to highlight what locals say has been years of neglect by various governments.

The March4Tipp also aimed to draw attention to the lack of investment in the West Tipp town where the unemployment rate is five times the national average.

Over 20 businesses have ceased trading in the town in recent years.

Padraig Culbert from the March4Tipp campaign says today’s protest shows they have a voice and need to be listened to.