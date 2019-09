Thousands of people will descend on Ballina – Killaloe tomorrow for the first ever Quest Lough Derg Adventure Race.

Months of planning have gone into the event which involves the construction of Ireland’s biggest ever temporary pontoon across the River Shannon.

As well as providing a challenge for competitors Quest Lough Derg will also highlight what the area has to offer.

Earlier Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy spoke to Race Director Oliver Kirwan about tomorrow’s event.