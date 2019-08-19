Thousands expected for All Ireland homecoming

Thousands to descend on Semple for homecoming party.

The party will continue this evening at Semple Stadium where thousands are expected to turn out to welcome home the team and mentors.

Gardaí in Thurles are expecting up to 25,000 people to attend this evenings event with activities getting underway from 4 o’clock in the Dome.

People are being encouraged to be at Semple Stadium by at least 5.15 with the team due to arrive at around 7 o’clock.

They’ll be led by Tipp captain Seamus Callanan.

Tipp FM’s Margaret Blackburn went to his home village of Drom this morning to get local reaction.

Margaret also popped into Thurles to speak to some Tipp fans in the vicinity of Semple Stadium.

Gardaí have a major traffic plan in place to cope with the thousands expected in Thurles this evening while there will also be a large number of stewards on duty in the grounds.

Sgt DJ O’Dwyer outlines their plans for the event.

Those car parks include Thurles Sarsfields and Thurles Crokes on the Racecourse Road, Thurles Greyhound Stadium, Steve Smee’s Field on the Holycross Road, Durlas Óg on Abbey Road, the Parnell Street car park, Liberty Square, the Source car park and Slievenamon Road car park.

Sgt O’Dwyer is also asking people to make sure it’s an enjoyable event

It wasn’t just here in Ireland that the win was celebrated…

An American comedian is among those praising the Tipperary team for their victory.

Josh Pray’s reaction to the sport went viral last month when he first watched it.

Having watched the hurling final he’s now looking forward to the football final on September 1st.