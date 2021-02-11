Thousands of Children with Special Needs Return to the Classroom

Thousands of children with special needs are returning to the classroom today, with the reopening of special schools.

Classes will initially be limited to 50 per cent capacity, with kids going to school every second day.

It comes as special classes in secondary schools look set to resume on February 22nd, after teachers and SNAs announced they’d back the move.

The Teachers Union of Ireland says it would also facilitate the return of Leaving Cert students on the same week, subject to public health advice.