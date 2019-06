Families in Nenagh and further afield are being urged to support this year’s Castlefest.

The event, now in its 3rd year takes place in the North Tipperary town from 21st to the 23rd of June and features the likes of Brian Kennedy, Abbaesque, Paddy Cole and many more.

Its entirely free of charge and Chairperson of Nenagh Castlefest Councillorr Hughie McGrath is urging people to support local