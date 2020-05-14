Third significant drugs seizure made in Tipperary as €13,500 of cannabis herb seized

Three significant drugs seizures have taken place in Tipperary this week amounting to a total of more than €120,000.

The latest was last night when cannabis herb was found in a car.

On Monday of this week €60,000 of suspected cocaine was found by Gardaí at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry.

A follow-up search at a house in Drangan Village on Tuesday uncovered a weighing scales, a vacuum packing machine and other drug paraphernalia and a man in his 50s was arrested at the scene.

Also on Monday, the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search at a premises in North Tipp where they found €50,000 worth of cannabis plants in two grow houses.

One of the rooms was found through a concealed door which was hidden behind a shelving unit.

They had both been fitted out with extractor fans, timers for the lighting, heaters, and irrigation systems.

A man in his 60s was arrested there.

The most recent drugs seizure happened while Newport Gardaí were on a COVID-19 patrol in the Shanbally area of Birdhill at around 9pm last night.

They spotted a car on its own in a carpark and after speaking to the driver, they searched the vehicle and found €13,500 worth of cannabis herb.

A man in his 40s was arrested and charged at Nenagh Garda Station.

He appeared before the District Court this morning.