Think you know your Tipperary placenames? Try our latest quiz!

Consider yourself a bit of an expert when it comes to placenames in Tipperary?

Well, you will certainly have earned that title if you manage to get 10/10 on each of these two quizzes!

We give you the Irish names of these well-known places in Tipperary and you have to see if you know what their English/anglicised forms are.

Just to be fair, we’ve split it into two separate quizzes – one is easy, one is not to easy.

You have three minutes to answer the Easy Quiz here.

You have four minutes to answer the Difficult Quiz here.

Best of luck!

