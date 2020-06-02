‘Thank You’ concert being organised for those who helped save one of Clonmel’s oldest buildings

A concert is being organised to thank people for their help in saving one of Clonmel’s oldest buildings.

The ‘Thank You’ concert is being put together by St Mary’s Choral Society after thousands of euro was raised to save the White Memorial Theatre from permanent closure.

They say they were overwhelmed by the response from the public.

The concert will be performed in St Peter and Paul’s Church on Wednesday the 10th of June and streamed online.

Father Michael Toomey said he was very happy to offer the church as the venue:

“They were looking at options and they asked if it would be possible that they could have a concert with just a couple of people here singing in the church with our webcam service that we’re able to broadcast.

“We were delighted to give something back to the community and for St Mary’s Choral Society to say thank you publicly.

“So it will be next Wednesday evening [June 10th] at 7.30pm online.”

Emmet Dolan from the society says its their way of giving back to people who so readily came to their assistance:

“It’s nice to be able to do something. We kind of had to wait a while before the restrictions were altered.

“It’s a collection of well-known musical numbers – some modern musicals, some not-so-modern musicals.

“It’ll definitely have something for everyone.”