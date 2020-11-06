Tesco Clonmel leads the way for Temple Street

Clonmel shoppers are being praised as some of the most generous in the country.

A fundraiser for Temple Street Children’s Hospital last week saw shoppers at Tesco asked to donate €1 when they were at the checkouts.

The Clonmel store generated the largest total in the country, raising €6,727 over the seven days.

Community Fund Manager at Tesco Clonmel, Cliff Lovegrove, is hugely thankful to the public for their support.

“It’s the highest figure raised across the 125 stores so I think it says a lot about the people of Clonmel and surrounding areas who are very, very generous.”

Cliff has been explaining the background to the fundraiser.

“Temple Street is Tesco’s charity of the year – we’ve raised over €5 million in the last five years.”

“It’s very hard at the moment to collect any money for charity so we’re asking customers at the tills if they’d like to donate €1 to Temple Street.”