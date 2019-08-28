Tensions rise at protests in Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at the Cahir ABP plant today.

A protester was struck by a vehicle as it was entering the plant at around 2:20pm this afternoon

The young man was taken to South Tipp General for a medical check up but it is believed he suffered no serious injuries.

Cahir Gardai have said they will be investigating the incident in due course.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath witnessed the incident.

Meanwhile, the High Court has granted acquittal and committal orders against farmers who ignored an injunction banning them from taking part in protests at processing plants.

This means that certain named protesters who continue to picket Dawn Meats plants could face criminal charges.

Yesterday, the High Court granted an injunction against farmers protesting outside Dawn Meats and ABP plants.

Today it granted additional injunctions to Slaney Meats and Kepak.

The action was taken to stop farmers from blocking access to plants in an ongoing row over beef prices.

Despite the injunction, a number of protests continued today, prompting Dawn Meats to return to the High Court.

The IFA opposed the application, asking for more time to seek a resolution between both sides.

However Justice Senan Allen ruled in favour of Dawn Meats’ application meaning that some participants in the protests could be hauled before the High Court.