Tens of thousands raised for hospice

Tens of thousands of euro have been raised for North Tipperary Hospice.

Over 31,900 euro was raised by the North Tipperary Hospice movement from Sunflower Days campaign.

The two day fundraising event took place on June 7th and 8th this year.

Every euro raised will go directly towards supporting and funding local hospice and specialist palliative home care services.

The events also marked 25 years of the campaign.