Tens of thousands raised for hospice

€739,411 RAISED ON HOSPICE SUNFLOWER DAYS THANKS TO YOUR SUPPORT AND EVERY EURO RAISED LOCALLY, STAYS LOCALLY TO SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL HOSPICE SERVICE Hospice Sunflower Days are delighted to reveal that, thanks to the support from their volunteers and the generosity of the public across the country, €739,411 has been raised for hospices and specialist palliative home care services throughout Ireland during the two-day fundraising event, which took place on the 7th and 8th June 2019. This year marked the 29th year of the fundraising campaign. Pictured helping out on the day were Back row: Mia (12), Aoibhe (10) and Front row: Rose (6) and Sophie (9) all from the O'Connor Family.

Tens of thousands of euro have been raised for North Tipperary Hospice.

Over 31,900 euro was raised by the North Tipperary Hospice movement from Sunflower Days campaign.

The two day fundraising event took place on June 7th and 8th this year.

Every euro raised will go directly towards supporting and funding local hospice and specialist palliative home care services.

The events also marked 25 years of the campaign.