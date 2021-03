An Post say they’re confident that a central location for Templemore’s Post Office will be sourced in the coming weeks.

The contract is being re-advertised at the moment, with the town’s Centra outlet removing itself from the reckoning.

An Post say a new contractor will be appointed in the coming weeks, with the deadline for applications coming up on Thursday.

The upcoming retirement of the current Postmistress in Templemore has led to the necessary relocation of services.