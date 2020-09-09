Templemore instructor raises €40,000 for Share A Dream Foundation

A Moneygall rower has handed over a cheque for €40,000 to a Limerick children’s charity after his unique summer fundraiser.

Ken McDonald, a fitness instructor at Templemore Garda College, climbed Carrauntoohil last month with a rowing machine on his back.

He then rowed 10 kilometres when he reached the summit.

Ken undertook the task to raise funds for the refurbishment of a vandalised play area at Share A Dream’s Dreamland play area in Limerick.

At the weekend, he handed over the cheque to the son of its founder Shay Kinsella, who passed away from cancer earlier in the summer.

“It was a sort of bitter sweet feeling to present the cheque and looking back Shay passed away and wasn’t there to see the fruits of our work.”

“You know I suppose it was a positive distraction for the family over the last month or so to be involved with the climb and the fund raising and to see the money coming in to fulfil the dream that Shay himself had.”