Templemore Garda College to continue 2020 recruitment programme as courses move online

The Garda College in Templemore is to continue with its recruitment programme for 2020.

Just over two months ago, in mid-March, more than 300 trainee Gardaí passed out early from the college in Templemore to join the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

Training was deferred until further notice at the time.

However, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has now confirmed to Tipp FM News that the recruitment programme for the year is continuing, in line with government guidelines.

Their B.A. in Applied Policing, the foundation programme for Garda trainees, has had to be transformed and will include a blend of online learning, experiential learning and on-site learning in the college, when it’s safe to do so.

They say the force already has a well-established e-Learning platform, called the Garda Learning Management System, or LMS.

It includes all the elements necessary to be able to deliver the course to people remotely.

This blended programme will comply with Public Health guidelines and current standards in Quality Assurance.