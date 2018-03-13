Templemore Fire Station works at standstill

It’s hoped work will resume in a matter of months at Templemore Fire Station.

The project ground to a halt some weeks ago when the contracter went into liquidation.

In excess of €1 million is being pumped into a major overhaul of Templemore Fire Station.

The work includes two new bays and a drill tower.

However, Nenagh based ‘Pinnacle Building’ contractors – the firm which was awarded the contract – went into liquidation a number of weeks ago.

Concerns were raised at this weeks meeting of Tipperary County Council about the resulting delay.

Tipperary Chief Fire Officer Dave Carroll outlines where the project stands now:

Templemore Councillor Eddie Moran feels the stipulation that companies must have a turnover of €2 million to be allowed tender for the project needs to be changed.

He says there are plenty of local contractors capable of taking on the job: