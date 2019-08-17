Templemore community ‘devastated’ following fatal accident

The Templemore community is said to be devastated following a fatal accident which claimed the life of a local.

A woman in her sixties, who lived in the town, was the driver of a car that was involved in a collision with a truck in Kilkilahara shortly after 2.30am this morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will take place. The driver of the truck, a man in his fourties, was uninjured.

The road remains closed to facilitate a forensic investigation – local diversions are in place.

Templemore Cllr Noel Coonan knew the victim all his life – he says the community has been devastated by the news: