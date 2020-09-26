Temperatures to drop below freezing again in Tipperary tonight

Temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing once again in Tipperary.

Met Eireann says a frost will develop in the early hours, with dry and clear conditions.

It’ll be coldest in the midlands, however the beginning of next week is set to be slightly milder.

Forecaster Eimear Flood says there’s a small change on the way from Monday:

“After tonight, there’s going to be a change of air-mass. So tomorrow night, Sunday night, is going to be noticeably milder with temperatures ranging between 6 to 12 degrees.”

She also explains why it’s been so chilly lately:

“We have a cold air-mass from the north and clear skies as well, which allows temperatures to drop.

“The air temperatures dropped to minus 2 last night and we’re kind of expecting the same again tonight. Coldest in the midlands.”